My personal rituals

1. Time is of the essence. One needs to set priorities. From there, everything falls into place.

2. Gravity is inevitable. By the time you enter your late 60s, your body would have changed dramatically in ways you wished you were 30 again.

3. Your sense of humor is crucial to drive away the blues that will occasionally visit you in so many unsuspecting ways. Learn how to not take people and situations seriously enough to allow it to upset your emotional stability.

4. A flexible coping mechanism and a sense of balance are necessary in times of stress. Therefore, techniques in mind-body control can be life-saving.

5. Embrace your inner serenity. It is there, inside you. You must search for it. Prayer and meditation are vital to spiritual strength and emotional equanimity.

6. Love and respect yourself. This is a powerful force that can set the stage for healing.

7. Discipline. Adopt a healthy lifestyle and commit yourself to it .

8. Be hands-on with your doctor. Take charge of your health and co-manage it with the experts. It is not wise to accept any prognosis blindly. Research well. Get a second and a third opinion.

9. Be open to an integrative approach to health management. This means both allopathic options and complementary approaches can work well together.

10. Never give up on love, life and happiness. It is your birthright.

Morning: Wake up slowly. Gently open your eyes. Feel the flow of your energy as you awaken. Begin with gratitude. Say thank you for another day of life, another chance to fulfill your purpose on Earth. Smile.

Affirm: “All is good today.”

Get up gently.

Do your bathroom routine.

I “oil pull” with virgin coconut oil. Keep it in your mouth for five minutes. Spit it out.