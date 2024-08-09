My personal rituals

My wellness journey began in 1995. This was year I finished the manuscript of the soon to-be Philippine best-seller Forever Young.
It was and still is a driving passion in me to further the acceptance and understanding of wellness as it encompasses all three components of who we are — body, mind and spirit.
Admittedly, over the course of my career journey, time, or rather the lack of it, became a major hurdle in the fulfillment of my goals. Nevertheless, I managed to find what all of us seek — balance,
For 29 years, I have learned some enlightening truths.
1. Time is of the essence. One needs to set priorities. From there, everything falls into place.
2. Gravity is inevitable. By the time you enter your late 60s, your body would have changed dramatically in ways you wished you were 30 again.
3. Your sense of humor is crucial to drive away the blues that will occasionally visit you in so many unsuspecting ways. Learn how to not take people and situations seriously enough to allow it to upset your emotional stability.
4. A flexible coping mechanism and a sense of balance are necessary in times of stress. Therefore, techniques in mind-body control can be life-saving.
5. Embrace your inner serenity. It is there, inside you. You must search for it. Prayer and meditation are vital to spiritual strength and emotional equanimity.
6. Love and respect yourself. This is a powerful force that can set the stage for healing.
7. Discipline. Adopt a healthy lifestyle and commit yourself to it .
8. Be hands-on with your doctor. Take charge of your health and co-manage it with the experts. It is not wise to accept any prognosis blindly. Research well. Get a second and a third opinion.
9. Be open to an integrative approach to health management. This means both allopathic options and complementary approaches can work well together.
10. Never give up on love, life and happiness. It is your birthright.
Morning: Wake up slowly. Gently open your eyes. Feel the flow of your energy as you awaken. Begin with gratitude. Say thank you for another day of life, another chance to fulfill your purpose on Earth. Smile.
Affirm: “All is good today.”
Get up gently.
Do your bathroom routine.
I “oil pull” with virgin coconut oil. Keep it in your mouth for five minutes. Spit it out.
Brush your teeth.
Drink 1 1/2 glasses of tepid water with a squeeze of lemon or 1/4 tsp. of apple cider vinegar. Follow with a shot of Organique Acai berry health drink. It gives me the quick start energy I need.
Breakfast consists of fresh fruits, oatmeal and sourdough bread with sardines and coconut butter or extra virgin olive oil. Fresh vegetable juice with carrots, cucumber, green apple mixed with a bullet-proof dose of Laurin MCT oil.
Note: Some add half a teaspoon of raw wild honey to breads and juices.
Meditation for five to seven minutes.
Drink one more glass of water.
Brisk walk for 30 minutes outdoors. Wear a sunblock, hat, shades and long-sleeved jacket.
Have a shower.
Follow your work schedule. Take a break every 20 minutes to walk around and stretch.
Eat regularly. Do not overeat.
My meal choices are always — vegetables/salad, protein (generally fish or chicken only. There are days I am vegan) non-dairy, no egg dessert (if you are lucky enough to find this on the menu). Most of the time I order simple, uncomplicated desserts like sweetened fruits or coconut ice cream.
Follow your social calendar. Try not to overbook your social appearances for the night.
Bedtime by 11 p.m. if possible. Follow your evening ritual. Take 5 mg of melatonin.
Pray and meditate before going to bed.
End with thanksgiving for a productive and fulfilling day.
Afternoon: Mid-afternoon snacks are either a small plate of whole grain pasta or multi-grain sandwich.
Drink one glass of water every hour. Not iced. No sodas.
Evenings: Dinner is always a lighter meal compared to lunch. Less carbohydrates and sweets. Salads and soups are ideal.
Supplements: Based on what my doctor recommends: Vitamin B, C, D, Zinc, Magnesium, Co-Q10, Turmeric. Digestive enzymes to aid digestion.
Note: By late evening I would have drank 12 glasses of water. Always keep a flask of water by your bedside. If you have to make a trip to the toilet, drink a few sips of water before returning to bed. This, to prevent dehydration.
Keep any gadgets at least 20 feet away from you. Never place your gadget next to your bed. This is done to avoid exposure to electromagnetic radiation.
There is so much more to share with you in my next column. Meanwhile, be well.
Affirmation: “ I am better than best beginning today.”
Love and Light.