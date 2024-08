LOOK: Alexander Montilla of Marilao, Bulacan filed a formal complaint against Mayor Henry Lutaoa and other local officials before the Office of the Ombudsman on Friday, 9 August 2024. His legal counsel and fellow residents accompanied him. The complaint accuses the officials of grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, and other administrative offenses regarding the mismanagement of relief aid for Typhoon Carina victims. ANALY LABOR

