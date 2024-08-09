Malixi eyes U.S. Women’s semis spot

She’s got her eyes on a sweet sweep. But young as she is, the Philippines’ Rianne Malixi is taking it one day at a time.

The 17-year-old wunderkind was to face Catherine Rao in the quarterfinals of the US Women’s Amateur Championships on Friday at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

A win over the 20-year-old Rao would boost Malixi closer to the title and the distinction of becoming the first to sweep the US Women’s and US Girls in a single year since 2016.

Malixi, the reigning Women’s Australian Masters of the Amateur champion, captured the US Girls Juniors two weeks ago in Tarzana, California.

But, of course, she will have to display the same class and composure she used in her Round of 16 triumph over American Scarlet Schremmer, 3-and-2, on Thursday.

The incoming Duke University athlete is on her fourth US Women’s Amateur appearance, and will be the prohibitive favorite in the match play against the rising Princeton University golfer.

Rao, who has made the quarterfinals for the third straight time, ousted Bailey Shoemaker, 3-and-2, to advance.

Malixi is seeded sixth in the tournament having a WAGR ranking of 10th, while Rao is seeded 51st with a WAGR ranking of 107th.

Their match begins 1:30 p.m. (2:30 a.m. Saturday in Manila).

Also making it to the Final 8 of the meet are Kelly Xu of the United States who will take on compatriot Kendall Todd; top seed Maria Jose Marin of Colombia who will face American Anna Davis; and Asterick Talley, whom Malixi beat for the US Girls, who will tackle Adela Cernousek of France.

South Korean Eun Jeong Seong in 2016 bagged both the US Girls’ Junior and US Women’s Amateur en route to her successful pro career.