Magnesium and your health

In my practice as a transplant nephrologist, many of my kidney transplant patients can have a deficiency in magnesium, due to medications that prevent their bodies from rejecting their new kidney.

But many other patients now ask me if they should be taking magnesium supplements to help with sleep or anxiety, or just because. Are magnesium supplements indeed necessary?

Magnesium is an important mineral in the body, helping with muscle, nerve and heart function, and in the production of energy. Magnesium also helps keep your bones strong and healthy. Having low levels of magnesium over a long period of time can increase the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus and osteoporosis.