LRT weekend pauses until September

Commuters were called to adjust their travel schedule with the temporary suspension of the Light Rail Transit Line (LRT) 1 operation for three consecutive weekends to speed up the line’s Cavite Extension development.

Light Rail Manila Corp. (LMRC), which operates the train line, said on Friday that the suspension will start next week, from 17 to 19 August until 31 August to 1 September.

The company said the closure, although anticipated to cause a slight inconvenience to commuters, is needed for the integration of the LRT-1 with the Cavite Extension systems.

“This system migration is a critical step in ensuring the safe and efficient operations of the extended LRT-1 line,” ” LRMC general manager Enrico Benipayo said.

“We understand the inconvenience this may cause to our passengers; however, we assure you that the temporary closures will result in long-term convenience once the extended LRT-1 line becomes operational. We are working diligently to complete this project as safely, efficiently, and quickly as possible,” he added.

5 new stations set

The new signaling baseline will integrate the operations of the five new stations under Phase 1 from Redemptorist-Aseana Station to Dr. Santos (formerly Sucat) Station with the existing system from Fernando Poe Jr. Station to Baclaran Station.

The construction of the LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1 is progressing as scheduled with its almost 99 percent completion rate as of the end of May 2024.