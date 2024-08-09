Life through a flexible medical sense

Even as technology continues to enable new treatments for diseases, a Filipino medical alliance emphasizes the need for more.
In a recent episode of TribuneNOW’s Spotlight that premiered on 30 July, the heads of Preventive, Regenerative and Integrative Medical Alliance (PRIMA) Philippines talked about a unique way of approaching medical treatment. But is it really new, or do we just need to be reminded?
Pioneer and the president of PRIMA, Dr. Joel Lopez, together with PRIMA vice president Dr. Ruby Ann Magpantay, said, “(Doctors must) check the underlying condition of a patient instead of just prescribing medication.”
PRIMA is an organization that aims to give a medication that not just focuses on treating but monitoring and regenerating a human body’s health. It was established in 2014 by Dr. Lopez, a US-trained Integrative Medicine physician and certified nutrition specialist.
He brings his expertise in “Biological Medicine, Preventative Medicine, Age Management Medicine, Regenerative Medicine and holistic treatments of Chronic Degenerative Diseases and age-related disorders” to a wider sphere through the organization he pioneered.
“PRIMA Lifestyle Society, Inc. is a SEC-registered non-stock, non-profit corporation committed to share advanced evidence-based medical information among medical practitioners and the general public on global good practices that can prevent illnesses associated with lifestyle habits and patterns; proactively avoid the development of genetically predisposed conditions through lifestyle modifications and promote regeneration of diseased tissues and organs through cellular and biochemical technology,” its online page states.
A wider view is taken when treating illnesses, the PRIMA way. The history of a person, their environment, mentality and even spirituality must be taken into consideration in order to determine the possible and occurring sickness. The objective is to “look at them (patients) as a human. You look at the entirety of a person — why they’re sick,” said Dr. Lopez.
Dr. Magpantay affirmed that PRIMA is not just for high-profile people requiring health care but instead a healthcare system committed to helping people avoid bigger costs of treatment as it aims for prevention rather than cure.
The two doctors also tackled a person’s relationship with food and a good sleeping schedule. Dr. Magpantay said people must change their mindset when it comes to dealing with food, understanding that we live in a society where processed food is a fad. Consuming food wisely is an answer to a better lifestyle and not just following different diet trends, for it doesn’t work with everyone because people are all biochemically different.
In addition, Dr. Lopez explained that people should strive for a good sleeping routine despite their working schedules. He elaborated that our brain detoxes around 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., that’s why sleeping late is not recommended. Slowing down in this fast-paced life is very helpful to avoid life pollution, he added.
Indeed, through prevention care, monitored medication and innovative treatment, there is hope amidst evolving science and humanity.