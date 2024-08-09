Life through a flexible medical sense

Even as technology continues to enable new treatments for diseases, a Filipino medical alliance emphasizes the need for more.

In a recent episode of TribuneNOW’s Spotlight that premiered on 30 July, the heads of Preventive, Regenerative and Integrative Medical Alliance (PRIMA) Philippines talked about a unique way of approaching medical treatment. But is it really new, or do we just need to be reminded?

Pioneer and the president of PRIMA, Dr. Joel Lopez, together with PRIMA vice president Dr. Ruby Ann Magpantay, said, “(Doctors must) check the underlying condition of a patient instead of just prescribing medication.”

PRIMA is an organization that aims to give a medication that not just focuses on treating but monitoring and regenerating a human body’s health. It was established in 2014 by Dr. Lopez, a US-trained Integrative Medicine physician and certified nutrition specialist.