LEA SALONGA AND DOLLY DE LEON STAR IN ‘REQUEST SA RADYO’ 

Request sa Radyo (Wunschkonzert Request Program) is Franz Xaver Kroetz’s landmark theatrical piece that captures the poignant solitude of a woman through her meticulous evening routine. As she navigates her quiet, solitary life, her actions and her favorite radio program reveal the profound loneliness and yearning for connection that lie beneath.

This masterpiece of modern theater transforms the mundane into a powerful exploration of isolation and the human condition. This unique theatrical experience transforms the mundane into the extraordinary through silence, and leaves you contemplating the depths of solitude long after the curtain falls.

Last 7 August, Lea Salonga and Dolly de Leon headed a special masterclass talk with the young theater artists and students as their audience at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater. In this event, both world-renowned artists shared their humble beginnings in theater and how it shaped them to who they are today.

“Drama belongs onstage, not in life,” Lea shared to an excited audience.

Dolly de Leon meanwhile shared her experiences from behind the scenes to acting.

“My first experience I was a costume mistress and while the play is being stages I said to myself why am I here? I should be there onstage acting,” Dolly said.

The strictly-limited engagement with 20 performances runs from on 10 to 20 October 2024 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theatre in Makati City, the Philippines. Lea Salonga and Dolly de Leon will perform the solo piece in scheduled alternating performances.

Request Sa Radyo is produced by Clint Ramos, Bobby Garcia and Christopher Mohnani for Ayala Land and GMG Productions.

In a joint statement, the producers said, “We are thrilled to bring this groundbreaking piece of art to life in Manila. Blurring the line between theater and performance art, Franz Xaver Kroetz’s wordless play speaks to the silent struggles of isolation and the deep human need for connection. Through its minimalist approach and profound storytelling, grounded in a specific Filipino lived experience, this production invites audiences to find extraordinary meaning in the everyday. Featuring Tony and Olivier winner, Lea Salonga and Golden Globe and BAFTA Nominee, Dolly De Leon, two of the most internationally celebrated actors of their generation, Request Sa Radyo is the can’t-miss event in international theatre in 2024.”

The play is the coming together of some of the country’s (and world’s) bests. All multi-awarded and all considered sources of Philippine pride, this project delves on their vision and dedication in bringing the powerful and compelling narrative to the Philippine audience.