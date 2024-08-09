Las Piñas condo turns over first units

The resort-inspired development Sonora Garden Residences has officially turned over the initial units of its first building to residents last month.
Unit owners can soon bask in the comfort of their new home and seize a profitable investment opportunity in a high-growth area in the southern Metro as the move-in process is underway.
Sonora Garden Residences, a joint venture project of DMCI Homes and Robinsons Land Corporation, is located in Las Piñas Complex and spans 1.45 hectares. It offers a mix of one, two- and three-bedroom units of 28 to 83.5 square meters, ideal for young professionals and starting families.
The units are complemented by expansive open spaces, lush gardens and a variety of resort-inspired amenities that include a kiddie pool, leisure pool, lap pool and a snack bar.
In addition, residents can enjoy the Sky Lounge designed as an ideal spot for family gatherings and community events.
Sonora Garden Residences is also located just a few steps from Robinsons Place Las Piñas. Its location ensures proximity to major transport links including the Las Piñas, Zapote and Dr. Arcadio Santos stations of the Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line 1 Cavite extension project. Once completed, travel time between Quezon City and Cavite will be reduced from an hour and a half to just 25 minutes.
In addition to its transport links, Sonora Garden Residences is close to key business districts, schools and hospitals. It is also minutes away from Dr. A. Santos Ave. (formerly Sucat Road) and the Manila–Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX), facilitating quicker travel around the metro and to southern tourist destinations like Tagaytay.