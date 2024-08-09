Las Piñas condo turns over first units

The resort-inspired development Sonora Garden Residences has officially turned over the initial units of its first building to residents last month.

Unit owners can soon bask in the comfort of their new home and seize a profitable investment opportunity in a high-growth area in the southern Metro as the move-in process is underway.

Sonora Garden Residences, a joint venture project of DMCI Homes and Robinsons Land Corporation, is located in Las Piñas Complex and spans 1.45 hectares. It offers a mix of one, two- and three-bedroom units of 28 to 83.5 square meters, ideal for young professionals and starting families.