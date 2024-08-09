Korean nabbed for illegal ‘K-drama’ broadcasts

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has arrested a Korean national for illegally broadcasting Korean dramas and other shows in the Philippines.

The suspect, identified as Kim Jong Sik, faces charges for alleged violation of Section 177 in relation to Section 211 of Republic Act 8293, the Intellectual Property Code, and RA 10175, the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

NBI Director Jaime Santiago said the operation stemmed from a complaint by a Korean-based broadcasting company regarding the illegal sale and distribution of internet protocol television (IPTV) devices.

These devices rebroadcast Korean shows and TV programs in the country without permission.

The NBI, armed with a search warrant, seized 37 units of IPTV devices, 49 remote controllers, desktop computers, cellular phones and sales invoices for IPTV subscriptions from the suspect.

Meanwhile, the San Juan Municipal Police Station, led by Major Benjamin Raquedan, arrested a wanted individual on Thursday in Ilocos Sur for allegedly violating Section 5(a) of Republic Act 9262.

Section 5(a) of RA 9262 includes attempted, frustrated, or consummated parricide, murder or homicide and is punishable under the Revised Penal Code.

The accused, whose identity was withheld, was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued under Criminal Number 4470-K.