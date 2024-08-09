JOB WELL DONE: Vargas hails Pinoy boxers’ Olympics achievements

Association of Boxing Alliances of the Philippines chairman Ricky Vargas still salutes his wards despite failing to live above expectations in the Paris Olympics.

Vargas said the Filipino boxers have nothing to be ashamed of after bringing home two bronze medals in the Summer Games that will formally come to a close this Sunday at the Stade de France.

Aira Villegas made a remarkable Olympic debut when she advanced to the semifinals before losing to a seasoned Turkish foe in Buse Naz Cakiroglu the women’s 50-kilogram class.

On the contrary, Nesthy Petecio made a stellar run early on, sparking speculations that she would end Philippine boxing’s long quest for its first gold medal.

But it didn’t happen as she bowed to a 20-year-old Polish in Julia Szeremeta in the semifinals that left her taking home a bronze medal in the women’s 57-kg class.

Other boxers also had disappointing finishes.

Eumir Marcial was the first to bomb out when he bowed to Turabek Khabibullaev of Uzbekistan in the Round of 16 of the men’s 80-kg class.

Then, Olympic neophyte Hergie Bacyadan made an exit following a Round of 16 loss to Li Qian of China in the women’s 75-kg category.

Carlo Paalam, the silver medalist of the Tokyo Olympics, also fell off the medal podium after suffering a heartbreaking quarterfinal loss to Charlie Senior of Australia in the men’s 57-kg event.

Still, Vargas believes that it’s a mission accomplished.

“We came with five boxers and we are going home with two Olympic bronze medals,” said Vargas, who took over as boxing chief from Manny Lopez in 2010. He stepped down in 2021 to give way for his longtime executive director Ed Picson.

When Picson died of liver cancer last year, Antipolo Rep. Robbie Puno took over with a young secretary general in Marcus Manalo running the federation’s day to day operation.

“Thank you all for your support. And to Hergie, Eumir, Carlo, Aira and Nesthy, our gratitude. Your sacrifice and courage make us all better as a nation.”

The Filipino boxers’ quest for an Olympic gold medal has been long and painful.

The first time they clinched a medal was in the Los Angeles Games in 1932 when Jose Villanueva bagged a bronze. Then, his son, Anthony Villenueva claimed a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics in 1964.

Since then, the gold had been elusive to Filipinos with no less than Mansueto “Onyok” Velasco losing it in dramatic fashion when he lost a razor-thin decision to Daniel Petrov of Bulgaria in the gold medal match of the Atlanta Olympics in 1996.

The loss sent Velasco to retirement and Philippine boxing to darkness until Petecio, Paalam, and Marcial landed on the medal podium of the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Vargas said they will not get tired chasing their Olympic dream.

“Until 2028 in LA, the Olympic gold remains our goal,” he said, seeking apology to the nation for falling short in Paris.

“Sorry to disappoint, no excuses. But we assure you, we all gave our best. Our flag still rises with the best, but we will not hear our anthem.”