Japan, UNDP proof BARMM polls

As a dedicated development partner, the Japanese government has been resolute in supporting the Philippines’ efforts to achieve sustainable development and enduring peace in Mindanao.

Most recently, Japan signed an agreement with the United Nations Development Program in the Philippines to assist the Comelec’s digitalization efforts, ensure voter education, and assure everybody’s participation in the democratic process at the first regular elections for the Bangsamoro Parliament in May 2025.

By strengthening the autonomous region’s ability to govern itself through an electoral mandate that reflects the aspirations and diversity of its people, the 2025 BARMM elections will represent a critical step toward cementing the accomplishments of the peace process.

The UNDP’s consistent support has been essential in achieving a common objective of promoting a more democratic and participatory electoral system in the Philippines.

Through the partnership, Ambassador Endo Kazuya said that Japan is “hoping to be instrumental in fostering involved and informed voters primed for the conduct of this vital democratic exercise.”

The Japanese government has committed a grant of ¥234,000,000 for the initiative.

This funding will support a one and a half year-long project in partnership with the Comelec to enhance voter education and digitalize key election management processes.

This project aims to boost voter participation by informing the citizens —particularly women and vulnerable groups in last-mile areas — about the Bangsamoro Parliament’s role and the specifics of the Implementing Rules and Regulations of the Bangsamoro Electoral Code for a more inclusive and comprehensive election.

Additionally, the project addresses digitalization challenges by partnering with the Comelec to deliver accurate information, encourage voter registration, and build trust in the electoral process through effective communication and transparency.

By leveraging information and communication technology, the project will contribute to a more inclusive and transparent election, ensuring that BARMM autonomous government is duly elected in a fair and comprehensive manner.

Through the partnership, data analytics will be utilized to help Comelec craft interventions specific to the needs of various localities and vulnerable populations.

The digitalization of key Comelec processes will also be undertaken to ensure swift and reliable data flow and processing, and to improve public access to relevant election information nationwide.

“The project enables UNDP to support Comelec and contribute to expanding democratic space in a region where poverty reduction and security for all are key priorities, ultimately aiding to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals in the country,” said Dr. Ramachandran of UNDP Philippines.

In 2023, UNDP Philippines also supported the strengthening of the digitalization capacity of the Comelec to promote women’s political participation in the Philippines.