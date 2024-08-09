Japan issues first-ever megaquake warning after 7.1 magnitude quake

On Thursday, Japan experienced a 7.1 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Kyushu, prompting the government to issue its first-ever warning for a potential megaquake. This warning comes in response to increased risks from the Nankai Trough, an undersea seismic zone that has historically generated powerful earthquakes. Despite the tremor, Kyushu island reported no major damages or casualties, allowing residents to breathe a sigh of relief.

In light of the warning, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has canceled his planned trip to Central Asia, where he was scheduled to attend a summit in Astana and meet with the Mongolian president in Ulaanbaatar. The decision was made to ensure that Kishida remains available to manage any potential fallout and prepare for further developments. Bullet trains across the region have slowed, and some semiconductor factories have temporarily halted production as a precaution.

The Japan Meteorological Agency’s warning highlights the elevated risk of a significant earthquake occurring in the Nankai Trough, a known subduction zone where major seismic activity has occurred every 100 to 200 years. Historical records, including the devastating 1707 quake, underscore the potential severity of a future megaquake, which could generate massive tsunamis and cause substantial damage.

Experts caution that while the risk is higher than usual, there is no certainty that a major quake will occur immediately. The agency’s advisory reflects the ongoing need for vigilance and preparedness rather than panic. As Japan braces for possible aftershocks, the government and local authorities are working to ensure that safety measures are in place to protect the public and minimize disruptions.

(Sources: Shoko Oda, Bloomberg; Justin McCurry, The Guardian)