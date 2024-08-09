J-beauty essentials

Find your inner kawaii with Canmake’s vibrant makeup collection. The cutesy skincare and makeup products, like the popular Metalook Mascara, are packed with moisturizing ingredients that give a healthy and natural look. It features a unique metal comb for complete lash control.

The Public Organic, meanwhile, uses essential oils to create gentle yet effective makeup, skincare, and haircare products. This people-and-planet-friendly brand’s bestsellers include The Public Organic Essential Oil Body Soap, which nourishes and cleanses while promoting skin health and hydration, and The Public Organic Super Positive Frankincense & Ylang-ylang Essential Oil Shampoo Treatment, a nutrient-rich shampoo designed to repair and strengthen hair.

Japan’s world-famous innovations extend to its beauty department. Super Million Hair, a 30-year-old revolutionary J-beauty secret, gives the illusion of a fuller, more voluminous mane while covering grey hairs. Sprinkle the Super Million Hair Building Fibers on your thinning, balding, or grey hair spots, then spray with Super Million Hair Mist to keep the fibers locked in place for hours despite rain, wind and sweat.

Kate Tokyo’s bestselling Lip Monster and Crushed Diamond Eyes empower city-dwellers to create unique styles and live out its “No More Rules” motto. Japan and China’s number one sunscreen, Anessa, on the other hand, encourages you to embrace the outdoors with its cutting-edge UV protection and hydrating formulas.

Tsubaki’s popular shampoo and conditioner, Gold Repair, uses camelia oil for scalp health, royal jelly for hair regrowth, and soy protein for softer strands. Senka, maker of Japan’s number one cleansing facial foam, offers organic skincare products made from naturally derived ingredients. Its claim to fame is the cult status Perfect Whip facial cleanser, made with silk cocoon essence and hyaluronic acid.

Mitsukoshi Beauty is located on the ground floor of Mitsukoshi BGC, along 8th Ave. within Grand Central Park and at the podium of The Seasons Residences.