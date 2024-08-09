IRONMAN 70.3 unveils new coastal challenge

DAVAO — The IRONMAN Group is set to host the 2024 IRONMAN 70.3 Davao powered by Aboitiz on Sunday, introducing a brand-new course that promises to challenge athletes with its scenic yet demanding layout.

Competitors will swim 1.9-kilometer parallel to Talomo Bay, cycle 90-km along the MacArthur Highway before returning to the new Davao City Coastal Road for the 21.1-km run.

Davao City offers not just the thrill of competition but also a vibrant blend of cultural diversity and a commitment to environmental conservation, being home to the Philippine eagle and other protected wildlife.

“Davao has always been a race to conquer among athletes, and with the new course, they are granted a scenic beauty and challenging course. We are happy to be back,” Jeff Edwards, managing director of Asia for The IRONMAN Group, said.

This marks the fourth staging of IRONMAN 70.3 in Davao, drawing over a thousand endurance athletes vying for the overall championship and various age-group titles. Davao Mayor Sebastian Duterte expressed his excitement.

“To hold this event in Davao City for the fourth time truly brings prestige to us Dabawenyos,” he said.

“We are thrilled to welcome back the organizers, honored guests, and most especially the athletes from all over the country and the world.”

Supported by the local government and the municipality of Sta. Cruz, the event will also feature the Tribu Maisugon, a competition recognizing the fastest team based on performances across different age groups.

The top team will be awarded a cash prize of P500,000.

Aboitiz Power, a long-time supporter of IRONMAN events in Davao, is this year’s presenting partner.

“We have seen how the event has shaped the community into embracing a sporty and healthy lifestyle. We are very proud to be this year’s presenting partner,” Eduardo Aboitiz, vice president, head of Water Business, and president of Apo Agua Infrastructure Inc., said.