IRONKIDS Davao sparks youth passion

DAVAO — The IRONKIDS Davao kicks off on Saturday with 200 young athletes set to display their talents in both the run-bike-run duathlon and the kids’ run along the scenic Davao Coastal Road.

This event serves as a prelude to the highly anticipated IRONMAN 70.3 Davao Philippines on Sunday. Featuring a two-category format — swim and run — the competition is designed to encourage greater participation across various age groups.

RLC Residences proudly sponsors the duathlon, reflecting its ongoing commitment to nurturing young athletes and promoting community well-being. Through this sponsorship, RLC Residences aims to inspire the youth to lead active, purposeful lifestyles.

The event promises a spirited yet friendly competition across four age-group categories in the individual division, with an additional two categories for relay teams.

The 6-8-year-olds will compete in an 800-meter run, 2-kilometer bike ride, and 400m run, the 9-10-year-old category will cover a 1km run, 6km bike ride, and 500m run, the 11-12-year-olds will tackle a 2km run, 8km bike ride, and 1km run, and the premier 13-15 age group will compete in a 3km run, 10km bike ride, and 1.5km run.

The kids’ run features a 1km race for the 6-10 age group and a 3km race for the 11-15 division.