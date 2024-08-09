GNPower honors typhoon ‘Carina’ heroes

MARIVELES, Bataan — Seventy-seven volunteers who risked their lives to aid over 200 families during widespread flooding caused by super typhoon “Carina” were honored in Mariveles, Bataan.

GNPower Dinginin Ltd. Co. (GNPD) recognized the volunteers as part of its “Project Saysay,” an outreach program that mobilizes employees and volunteers to assist those in need.

Six GNPD employee volunteers chose to celebrate their August birthdays with the 77 volunteers from Barangay Alasasin, one of the areas hardest hit by the typhoon.

The volunteers from the Barangay Health Office, Barangay Public Safety Office, and Barangay Coordinators braved the floods to rescue affected families and bring them to evacuation centers.

The storm caused an estimated P73,536 in agricultural damage in the barangay.

The volunteers were treated to a day of relaxation with their families at Romalaine’s Seafood Restaurant, where they enjoyed classic Pinoy party games, a boodle fight, karaoke, and swimming.

GNPD associate vice president for Community Relations Arcel Madrid thanked the volunteers, stating, “Project Saysay is a result of the kindness you showed during the typhoon.”

Since its inception, Project Saysay has reached 1,562 individuals and 998 communities across Bataan.

GNPD said it continues to encourage its employees to share their birthdays by choosing beneficiaries to help, demonstrating the enduring spirit of unity and volunteerism in the community.