GETS THE JOB DONE: No-frill Honda BR-V meets demands of Pinoy families

Back in the day, when my father’s tailoring business was doing well, we had an owner-type jeep. It’s rarely seen these days. But back then it was the family car of families that are not really rich but can afford small luxuries in life.

It ran on a Toyota 4K engine that guzzled “regular gasoline.” No such thing as “Unleaded” in those days. It was practically bare, with chrome bars in the back as passenger windows. On rainy days, we unfurled the “trapal,” a see-through tarp.

The windshield wiper had a tiny rotary motor up alongside the rear-view mirror. It had manual transmission and the stick shift was as long as a baseball bat. At its end was a billiard ball No. 9 as its handle.

It was rudimentary, to say the least. But it did its job. It took us to school. To Cubao for shopping; Luneta for Sunday morning walks. In short, it was very much part of our family.

Now this came back to my mind as I took my own family over the weekend to Tagaytay. In a Honda BR-V, the Japanese car maker’s answer to the MPV segment. Strictly speaking, though, it falls on the category of a subcompact crossover SUV.

Nevertheless, MPVs have gone a long way since the old Tamaraw FXs, Revos, Adventures and Crosswinds.

The segment is generally known as the “people-haulers.” But for decades it has been the car of choice of the average Filipino middle-class. Families that are not really rich but can afford small luxuries in life.

There’s a plethora of MPVs in the market now. But just like anything that Honda offers, the BR-V stands out.

Among its counterparts, the Honda BR-V occupies the upper rungs.

The top-of-the-line VX CVT Honda Sensing is priced P1.390 million; the 1.5 V CVT (which I test-drove) P1.295 million; 1.5 S CVT P1.1250 million; and the 1.5 S MT P1.09 million.

Oh, it’s well worth the premium price. The SUV-esque exterior look. Solid lines, stylish fog lights and wide grille. It was a delight to see at your garage. It seats seven people.

Dashboard is straightforward. But it has everything you need and more. Including a seven-inch infotainment system that comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Push Start. Bluetooth and USB connectivity.