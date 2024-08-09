German cyclist Friedrich breaks women's sprint world record

Germany's Lea Friedrich smashed the women's sprint world record on Friday, just minutes after New Zealand's Ellesse Andrews did the same.

The 24-year-old blasted round the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome in 10.029secs during qualifying to lay down a marker ahead of the final on Sunday.

Her sizzling ride came after newly-minted Keirin gold medallist Andrews clocked 10.108 to better the previous world best (10.154) set by Canada's defending Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell in 2019.

A new mark was on the cards after the Olympic record was lowered four times before Andrews and Friedrich took to the track.

A slew of world records have been set at the lightening-fast Paris velodrome, with nine before the exploits of Andrews and Friedrich.