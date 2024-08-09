Car owners risk parking their cars by the roadside where they are vulnerable to carjacking and vandalism.

Twenty cars parked along 22nd Street in the Center City neighborhood of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA were found damaged on 29 July. Windows were broken and the glass fragments were on the pavement.

It was the latest in a series of similar crimes reported across multiple neighborhoods in recent days and weeks, 6 ABC News reports.

Some of the damaged cars lost small amounts of cash and petty items, according to police. Investigators were checking CCTV footage to identify the thieves and vandals.

Almost the same thing happened to an Audi convertible parked on a Boston street in Massachusetts, USA.

Owner Alicia Mastroianni was shocked upon seeing the damage when she was about to leave for work at Boston Children’s Hospital on 15 July, WBZ News and New York Post (NYP) report.

There were dozens of scratches on her black sports car that she thought were caused by someone striking it. But a note on her windshield revealed the culprit.

“I live across from where your car is parked and I just watched and recorded a massive turkey attack your car for over 15 mins,” read the note, according to NYP.

The writer of the note added that he tried to scare the bird away but it ignored him.

Mastroianni posted a photo of the note on TikTok and it went viral with more than eight million views. So did the video of the turkey pecking, clawing and jumping on the Audi that was shared to her by the witness.

The turkey was apparently agitated and went berserk when it saw its reflection on the side of the car, reports said.