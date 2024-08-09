Excellent work

It’s a mission-accomplished moment for outgoing ambassador Annika Thunborg, who will return to Sweden with a smashing report card on the many ways she maxed out the productive exchanges between Stockholm and Manila.

Thunborg was appointed to the Philippines in 2021, the second Swedish ambassador to be assigned to the republic since the embassy reopened in Manila in 2016.

“It has been three wonderful years here — professionally we have accomplished a lot, especially in the last two years. We are building a strong partnership with the Philippines economically and politically, as a like-minded partner in standing up for the international rule of law, and in believing in the international rules-based system,” Thunborg said.

“Our partnership has been enhanced in the past two years, especially in defense and security and in the green and digital transition. I have received many high-level delegations in the past two years, including the Swedish Minister for Trade Johan Forssell and the Minister of Defence Pål Jonson.”

Swedish-Philippine relations have prioritized peace and security for a long time. Sweden has been a longstanding supporter of the Bangsamoro Peace Process.

The UN Charter, the rules-based international order, and respect for international law, particularly UNCLOS, are just a few of the areas in which the two nations have been working closely together.

To uphold its common ideals of freedom and peace by forging closer defense ties with nations that share its values (like the Philippines), Sweden most recently joined the rest of the just and civilized world in denouncing China’s dangerous and frequent maneuvers against Filipino vessels in the West Philippine Sea.

Since the Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic regions are more interconnected than ever, Sweden is hedging its participation in the Indo-Pacific to promote constructive and peaceful discourse.

Freedom of navigation is one of Sweden’s main interests.

Sweden’s economy, which is centered on commerce and innovation, depends on the quality and continuous growth of its industrial sector, as well as on positive commercial relationships with allies worldwide.

Freedom of navigation and secure maritime communication channels are therefore vital to the nation’s security.

Sweden and the Philippines have a memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation as a sign of engagement.

The two sides recently inked an implementation agreement for the acquisition of defense.

Aside from military, the 77-year relationship between Sweden and the Philippines has been characterized by cordial interactions and productive collaboration, particularly in the areas of trade, maritime cooperation, energy, smart and environmentally friendly solutions, science and technology, education, and cross-cultural exchanges.

“The Philippines is a strategic partner for Sweden, because of its economic growth prospects and its commitment to the rule of law. We support the Philippine Development Plan with the vision to improve the country’s economy and provide jobs to Filipinos,” Thunborg said.

In the Philippines, there are about 40 Swedish businesses, including H&M, Volvo, IKEA, ABB, Nasdaq, BDO and Transcom. The world’s biggest IKEA store is located in Manila.

The “quadruple helix model,” which entails working with the Philippine government, the private sector in Sweden and the Philippines, international development organizations, expert communities and civil society, makes this possible.

Sweden is eager to carry on these partnerships with businesses like Saab, Volvo Trucks and Construction Equipment, Sandvik, Ericsson Telecoms and Astra Zeneca.

“Between Sweden and the Philippines, I hope for a continued, enhanced partnership in international global affairs, security policy and free trade in the years to come,” Thunborg said.