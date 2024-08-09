ESCAPE TO BRIDGERTON

“Bridgerton is a global phenomenon with incredible reach. We love the intriguing, decadent escapism that it brings to viewers, which aligns perfectly with what fans have come to know and expect from Lush,” said Melody Morton, creative concepts director at Lush. “The product range showcases the lovely, rich fragrances we use at Lush and we’re thrilled to share them with a wider audience.”

The limited-edition, five-piece range is now available at Lush stores and Lush.com.ph, while supplies last.