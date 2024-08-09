ESCAPE TO BRIDGERTON

Lush announces the new Lush | Bridgerton Collection — a debut of products to compliment the most enticing release of the summer entertainment calendar: none other than Netflix and Shondaland’s third installment of Bridgerton.
This glorious union is sure to turn heads across the ton, with divine floral scents like rose absolute, sweet pea, and freesia, along with the sweet smells of honey and Fair Trade cocoa butter. True to Lush’s core values, the range is formulated using only the finest, ethically sourced ingredients, which lend themselves to the beautiful scents featured in each product, including a bridal-worthy perfume, decadent shower jam, luxurious body lotion, and so much more.
“Bridgerton is a global phenomenon with incredible reach. We love the intriguing, decadent escapism that it brings to viewers, which aligns perfectly with what fans have come to know and expect from Lush,” said Melody Morton, creative concepts director at Lush. “The product range showcases the lovely, rich fragrances we use at Lush and we’re thrilled to share them with a wider audience.”
The limited-edition, five-piece range is now available at Lush stores and Lush.com.ph, while supplies last.