Egyptian wrestler arrested for alleged sexual assault in Paris

French police have arrested Egyptian wrestler Mohamed Ibrahim El-Sayed, 26, following allegations of sexually assaulting a woman at a cafe in Paris. The incident reportedly occurred early Friday morning in the 13th district of the French capital. El-Sayed, who was reportedly intoxicated, is accused of groping a female patron, leading to his arrest by local authorities. The wrestler had recently competed in the Greco-Roman 67 kg category at the Paris Olympics, where he lost to Azerbaijan's Hasrat Jafarov, who later won the bronze medal.

The arrest has prompted a response from Egypt’s Olympic Committee, which announced that El-Sayed would face a disciplinary hearing. If the allegations are confirmed, the wrestler could face severe sanctions, including a potential lifetime ban from competition. The committee has yet to confirm whether El-Sayed has been released. In a related note, another Egyptian athlete with the same name won a bronze medal in epee fencing at the Paris Games.

(Sources: Agence France-Presse, Inside the Games)