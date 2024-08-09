WORLD

Egyptian wrestler arrested for alleged sexual assault in Paris

Mohamed Ibrahim El-Sayed detained for groping incident while intoxicated
(FILES) Egypt's Mohamed Ibrahim Elsayed reacts after being defeated by Ukraine's Parviz Nasibov in their men's greco-roman 67kg wrestling semi-final match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe in Tokyo on August 3, 2021. French police early August 8, 2024, arrested an Egyptian wrestler taking part in the Olympics over allegedly groping a woman in a bar, prosecutors said. Authorities detained Mohamed Elsayed, 26, in front of a cafe in the French capital's 13th district at around 5 am after he was accused of "placing a hand on the buttocks of a woman patron", the Paris prosecutor's office said.
French police have arrested Egyptian wrestler Mohamed Ibrahim El-Sayed, 26, following allegations of sexually assaulting a woman at a cafe in Paris. The incident reportedly occurred early Friday morning in the 13th district of the French capital. El-Sayed, who was reportedly intoxicated, is accused of groping a female patron, leading to his arrest by local authorities. The wrestler had recently competed in the Greco-Roman 67 kg category at the Paris Olympics, where he lost to Azerbaijan's Hasrat Jafarov, who later won the bronze medal.

The arrest has prompted a response from Egypt’s Olympic Committee, which announced that El-Sayed would face a disciplinary hearing. If the allegations are confirmed, the wrestler could face severe sanctions, including a potential lifetime ban from competition. The committee has yet to confirm whether El-Sayed has been released. In a related note, another Egyptian athlete with the same name won a bronze medal in epee fencing at the Paris Games.

(Sources: Agence France-Presse, Inside the Games)

2024 Paris Olympics
