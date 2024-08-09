‘Doberman’ battles Ayala for IBF crown

Dave “Doberman” Apolinario attempts to defy tremendous odds Friday (Saturday in Manila) when he faces Angel Ayala for the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight title in Mexico City.

Apart from fighting on hostile ground, Apolinario also has to overcome Mexico City’s 7,350-feet altitude as well as the ill effects of jet lag as he only arrived in Mexico last Sunday from a long flight that originated in Manila.

During the official weigh-in on Thursday, Apolinario stepped on the scales at 111.6 lbs while Ayala came in at 110.8 lbs.

Puerto Rican Roberto Ramirez Jr. will referee the scheduled 12-rounder that takes place at the Restaurante Arroyo.

The three judges are Jesse Reyes of Texas, Jerry Martinez of New Mexico and Daniel Sandoval of California.

Carlos Ortiz Jr. of New York will be the fight supervisor.

Fighting out of JC Mananquil’s SanMan Boxing of General Santos City and represented by businessman-sportsman Mike Pelayo, Apolinario will become the third Filipino world champion after Melvin Jerusalem and Pedro Taduran if he beats Ayala.