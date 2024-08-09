DepEd, PSAC join hands for immersion program

The Department of Education (DepEd) signed a deal with a private sector group to expand work immersion programs for senior high school students, officials said.

The agreement with the Private Sector Advisory Council Jobs Committee aims to improve student employability by giving them hands-on experience in various industries.

No less than President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. witnessed the signing.

The program will include more hours for students to learn industry-relevant skills, teacher training, and job fairs.

Meantime, DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara said the program will help students “gain hands-on work experience while still studying.”

“This MoA gives our students the opportunity to gain hands-on work experience while still studying. In that way, it follows the President’s marching orders to us to do everything we can to improve the quality of our education and boost the chances of our graduates at landing better earning opportunities,” Angara said.

On the other hand, Joey Concepcion, head of the PSAC Jobs Committee, said the partnership will help prepare students for the workforce.