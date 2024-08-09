Dennis Trillo and his most challenging role 

Dennis Trillo introduced the entertainment media to his most challenging role to date, playing the Japanese Col. Yuta Saitoh in GMA Networks Pulang Araw, currently airing on primetime and streaming in Netflix. The actor said that this is the most challenging role to date.

“Napakahirap bigyan buhay ng character na ito. Paulit ulit binabasa ko ang script, inaaral ko dahil hindi siya taga dito sa atin at malaki ang pasasalamat ko mayroon akong dalawang guide para mabigkas ng tama ang lines ko (I always study my script and thankful that I have two guides helping me to pronounce lines in Japanese),” Dennis said.

Dennis shared an important scene in the series that needs to be carefully handled.

“Sensitibo ang eksena na ‘yun natipuhan ng character ko ang isang babae at kailangan pag aralan at magawa namin ng maganda ang scene na ‘yun (We made sure that the scene was done in good taste),” he added.

The actor also shared that audiences of Pulang Araw will definitely hate his character.

“Maiinis kayo sa character ko dito. Yung kabaitan na pinapakita niya ay facade lang pero may dahilan kung bakit siya nagkaganun. Pinasok at ninakawan ang bahay nila ng mga Filipino na kapos din (There’s a reason why my character turned out who he is),” he revealed.

Acting for more than two decades, Dennis said that bigger challenges and out-of-the-box concepts are very much welcome.

“Twenty-plus years na din tayo sa showbiz. Kailangan lagi may pinapakita tayo na bago at napaka- higpit ng competition (competition is stiff, so must make new things to delight audiences),” he said.

Dennis’ character makes entrance in Pulang Araw starting 21 August.