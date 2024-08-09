Construction firm leverages on OFWs infra skills

Batangas-based construction firm Reytech Construction & Development Corporation is betting on the overseas Filipino workers’ infrastructure skills to address the robust growth of the local construction industry.

“Many OFWs gain extensive experience in engineering projects abroad, often working with advanced technologies and methodologies. All their valuable knowledge and insights have fueled our collective passion to contribute to the booming construction industry here by building and delivering quality construction,” founder and chairman Hector Reyes said.

The company is dedicating a significant portion of its workforce to OFWs with expertise in mechanical, electrical, civil, or software engineering.

Reyes adds that leveraging their unique skill sets and exposure to industry best practices not only helps bolster the Philippines’ built environment but also allows for a more seamless and sustainable reintegration.

Data from the Department of Migrant Workers showed that 2,330,720 OFWs were deployed in 2023, surpassing pre-pandemic numbers and hitting an all-time high since the Philippines started sending Filipino workers abroad in 1969.

In addition, research by business management consultant group YCP Solidiance indicates that the local construction industry is expected to grow by another 9.6 percent until 2025 at a value of $8.4 billion from the projected increase of 21.2 percent between 2020 and 2023.