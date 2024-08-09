Clark township plans unveiled

Clark Development Corporation and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development announce new housing initiatives in line with the Marcos administration’s priority projects.

The initial project will focus on an eight-hectare area as outlined in the signed Memorandum of Understanding. A 50-hectare development that will accommodate about 40,000 units is being eyed.

“It seems that all roads lead to Clark. With our beautiful airport, major road networks and bridge crossings within Region 3, Clark is perfectly positioned for growth. Soon, a train will connect directly to Clark, enhancing travel further. Imagine check-in counters located remotely in Metro Manila, with travelers boarding trains to Clark International Airport — this is the dynamism we envision,” CDC president Agnes Devanadera said.

Clark drives its growth with the ongoing construction of the Clark Multi-Specialty Medical Center, expansion of branded hotels and establishment of the National Museum of the Philippines — Clark. The new motorsport museum, retail spaces, curated restaurants on Cardinal Santos Street and upgraded playgrounds further elevate the area’s real estate industry.

CREBA — Clark International Chapter president, engineer Mario Alzona, outlined the organization’s plans to address housing challenges by establishing 100 CREBA chapters nationwide. This initiative aims to drive the construction of 1.25 million houses annually and create approximately 450,000 jobs.