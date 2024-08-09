CINEMALAYA REVIEW: ‘Gulay Lang, Manong,’ ‘Love Child,’ ‘Tumandok,’ ‘An Errand,’ ‘The Wedding Dance’ Part 2:

‘Gulay Lang, Manong’

Writer-director BC Amparado’s message is crystal clear: legalize medical cannabis in the Philippines. However, he doesn’t force it upon the audience.

His topical comedy brims with wit and satire, triggering plenty of laugh-out-loud moments. The colorful characters are consistent and richly drawn, performed with delightful naturalism by an exceptional cast ensemble.

The film follows an old vegetable farmer, Manong (Perry Dizon), who crosses paths with a hilariously vain and ambitious cop, Lacson (Cedrick Juan). Amid the heat of the drug war, Lacson uses the lowly farmer to bring down a “drug cartel” to advance his career.

The duo then meets a midget cannabis grower (Ranzell Magpantay) and the renowned genius weed farmer, Haring Damo (Dong Abay).

While we can predict the eventual enlightenment of both Manong and Lacson on the medical benefits of cannabis, the journey is fun and never preachy. The film is entertaining, compassionate, and perfectly paced—not to mention boasting a cool soundtrack. Its advocacy still shines through, with a side commentary on the plight of farmers. Intelligent, earnest, and enjoyable, it’s a must-see in this year’s line-up. (4.5 out of 5 stars)