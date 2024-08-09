Cheap, quality meds

In a historic development that could revolutionize access to healthcare in the Philippines, PHILUSA Corp. and Bayer Philippines launched RHEA Generics, which will usher in a new era of premium pharmaceuticals at reasonable costs.

The cooperation represents RHEA Generics’ 12th international partnership, with Bayer Philippines being a part of PHILUSA Corp.’s worldwide pharmaceutical network.

They are working together to give Filipino patients access to a treatment for thromboembolic events and stroke prevention.

“We’re here to help Filipino patients in accessing affordable generic medicines while ensuring their quality, safety and efficacy,” said Neogin Evangelista.

Launched in 2014, RHEA Generics is a uni-brand of innovative generic medicines developed in partnership with global leaders in the pharmaceutical industry, namely: Pfizer, Viatris, Sanofi, GSK, Otsuka, Merck, Fresenius Kabi, OEP Philippines, Lundbeck, Boehringer Ingelheim, and AstraZeneca.

Its portfolio of medicines includes treatments for hypertension, diabetes, hypercholesterolemia, respiratory infections, and chronic kidney disease.