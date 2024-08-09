Central Asia leaders push for unified water management strategy

Central Asian leaders gathered in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Friday to address the critical issue of water management in the region. Hosting the summit, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the necessity of a unified water policy that ensures fair usage and strict adherence to agreements.

The five Central Asian nations—Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan—face recurring water supply interruptions due to their arid and semi-arid climates. With outdated infrastructure exacerbating the problem, the leaders called for a new strategy to address water and energy cooperation. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev highlighted the urgency of developing mechanisms that balance regional water use and promote efficient management, especially in light of falling river volumes and global warming concerns.

(© Agence France-Presse)