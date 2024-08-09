Cebu Highlands to welcome eco-luxury dining space
Aboitiz Land and Asmara Group are set to launch an eco-luxury dining space in the serene heights of the urban estate Foressa Mountain Town in Cebu. A memorandum of agreement was signed last month.
“We envision Foressa Mountain Town to have sophisticated points of interest meant for people to converge. The partnership heralds the beginning of activations that will ignite growth and vitality in Foressa. Our shared vision with Asmara, supported by their appreciation of the masterplan, is crucial as we shape how Foressa grows and thrives,” David Rafael, president and chief executive officer of Aboitiz Land, said in a statement.
The upcoming bar and ristorante will feature a fusion of local and Italian cuisine. It will open later this year.
“Our vision is to offer more than just exceptional food and drinks; we want to provide a memorable experience for our guests. A stylish and contemporary interior with organic and sustainable design elements is set to complement the natural beauty of the mountains, with panoramic views that extend as far as the eye can see. Our goal is to create a space where guests can immerse themselves in the tranquility of nature while enjoying world-class cuisine and service,” Carlo Cordaro, founder, creative and lifestyle director of the Asmara Group, said.
Foressa Mountain Town, nestled in Balamban’s highlands, is located 20 minutes away from the Aboitiz mixed-use economic estate West Cebu Estate whose expansion is poised to usher in the transformation of Cebu’s western seaboard and of Balamban into a first-class municipality.