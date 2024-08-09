Cebu Highlands to welcome eco-luxury dining space

Aboitiz Land and Asmara Group are set to launch an eco-luxury dining space in the serene heights of the urban estate Foressa Mountain Town in Cebu. A memorandum of agreement was signed last month.

“We envision Foressa Mountain Town to have sophisticated points of interest meant for people to converge. The partnership heralds the beginning of activations that will ignite growth and vitality in Foressa. Our shared vision with Asmara, supported by their appreciation of the masterplan, is crucial as we shape how Foressa grows and thrives,” David Rafael, president and chief executive officer of Aboitiz Land, said in a statement.