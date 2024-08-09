Bulacan execs haled before Ombudsman

Marilao, Bulacan Mayor Henry Lutao, Vice Mayor Jun Bob dela Cruz, Councilor Allaine Sayo and Barangay Sta. Rosa II Councilwoman Jennifer Uy-Estero, along with Philam Mendoza, are facing graft charges filed before the Office of the Ombudsman.

The charges stemmed from the alleged illegal repacking of relief goods from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) intended for typhoon “Carina” victims.

Complainant Alexander Montilla, aided by lawyer Jonnie Gonzales, filed charges of grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, conduct unbecoming of a public official, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

The charges are based on Republic Act 10121, the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010.

Montilla has requested that the Ombudsman preventively suspend the mayor and his co-respondents to avoid potential interference with witnesses or evidence.

Attached to the complaint are photos and video footage showing the respondents allegedly monitoring municipal personnel repackaging the relief goods inside the town hall.

Montilla’s lawyer presented evidence, including screenshots, witness testimonies and social media posts, revealing the alleged systematic and deceptive repackaging of the relief goods.

The complaint said it seeks to highlight misconduct and abuse of authority by the officials, with the lawyer stressing the detrimental impact on the affected residents and the integrity of relief operations in Marilao.

If found guilty, the respondents could face fines ranging from P50,000 to P500,000, imprisonment of six to 12 years, and perpetual disqualification from public office.