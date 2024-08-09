BREAKING: Passenger plane crashes in Sao Paulo state, Brazil

A passenger plane crashed in Vinhedo, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, on Friday. Local media reported that the ATR-72 aircraft, operated by Voepass, was en route from Cascavel to Guarulhos when it went down. The aircraft, carrying 62 people including crew members, was seen spiraling and falling rapidly before exploding into a massive fireball upon impact.

Footage from TV GloboNews showed extensive fire and smoke at the crash site, with video on social media capturing the plane's dramatic descent. Authorities have not yet confirmed the number of casualties or injuries, and Brazil’s airport authority Infraero has yet to release an official statement.

(Sources: Associated Press, Sky News, Reuters)