Bicol TRA breaks ground

Bicol region recently broke ground in its inaugural tourist rest area.

This marks the first TRA in the Philippines to receive the modifications of the flagship tourist facility constructed by the Department of Tourism, through the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority across strategic locations, with features of solar panel roofing, a rainwater harvesting system, among other eco-friendly features

Apart from the enhanced interiors, the TRA incorporates modified sustainable features like the rainwater harvesting system, which is fitting to Bicol region, one of the country’s regions that receives a high amount of rainfall due to its geographical location and other factors.

The TRA is part of a broader national strategy by the administration to bolster tourism infrastructure and enhance visitor convenience throughout the country. It is the second facility to have broken ground this year, with plans to put up at over 20 additional locations funded by TIEZA.

Recently, the TRA project was honored as the Infrastructure Project of the Year in the Tourism category at the esteemed GovMedia Conference and Awards 2024 held in Singapore.