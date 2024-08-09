Belmonte approves nano-entrepreneur registration guidelines

The local government of Quezon City on Friday launched a new ordinance aimed at supporting small-scale businesses.

This comes as Mayor Joy Belmonte signed Ordinance SP-3272, which establishes guidelines for registering nano-enterprises which is expected to streamline regulatory processes and provide financial assistance to these businesses.

“As a way of recognizing the vital role that nano-entrepreneurs play in our local communities, including sari-sari stores, carinderias, and beneficiaries of the Pangkabuhayan QC Assistance Program, we will provide them with the necessary support to thrive,” Belmonte said.

The ordinance defines nano-enterprises as those with assets not exceeding P50,000 and gross sales or receipts not exceeding P250,000. These businesses will be exempt from local business taxes and regulatory fees.

Margie Mejia, head of the Quezon City Business Permit and Licensing Department, said the ordinance will help the city quickly identify and assist nano-enterprises affected by crises.

The registration of nano-enterprises through the Online Business Permit Application System (OBPAS) began Friday.