Army, Lyceum provide ex-rebs scholarships

BALER, Aurora — The Philippine Army (PA) and the Lyceum of the East-Aurora (LEA) are collaborating to offer scholarships to former rebels (FRs), members of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit (CAFGU), and their dependents.

The initiative is part of the national government’s efforts to assist in the reintegration of FRs into society.

Lt. Col. Aries A. Quinto, acting commanding officer of the 91st Infantry Sinagtala Battalion (91IB), announced the agreement between the PA and LEA, which will provide the beneficiaries with free education at the academy.

Quinto signed the memorandum of partnership agreement (MOPA) with LEA president and CEO Engr. Jaime S. Gose on Friday. He praised the LEA administration for its unwavering support and commitment to assisting FRs in rebuilding their lives as they return to mainstream society.

“We are very grateful because Lyceum is continually committed to partnering with us in this advocacy to help FRs live normally and productively in our community,” Quinto said.

Quinto emphasized the importance of stopping the recruitment of minors, students, and tribes by the communist terrorist group (CTG), especially in colleges. He added that the scholarship program also extends to the dependents of soldiers and CAFGU members.

Under the agreement, former rebels and their dependents are eligible for a full discount on miscellaneous and other school fees. CAFGU personnel and their dependents will receive free tuition and a 75 percent discount on miscellaneous fees.