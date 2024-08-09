Araneta future-proofs partners

When people are living more and more of their lives on the Internet, it is essential for businesses to understand digital marketing tools and strategies to cast a wider net.

Recently, Araneta City provided its tenants with a thought-provoking session on digital marketing, covering the range of resources available to them for increasing their online presence.

From search engine optimization to app-based marketing, online service expert Rochefel Rivera gave Araneta City lesees relevant tips to stand out in today’s competitive digital marketplace.

“Knowledge of digital marketing and the tools should be mandatory for all entrepreneurs to increase their audience exponentially with minimal effort and cost,” said the chairperson of the Filipino Online Professional Service Cooperative and head of business development of professional virtual assistants.

She also reminded attendees not to be discouraged by the learning curve they may encounter as they learn the ropes of digital marketing.

The three elements of content generation, audience, and intended message should be understood by each digital marketer, according to Rivera.

“It is important to create content that resonates with the needs and demands of our customers. We need to know our audience, what they need, and what their idiosyncrasies are. Having command of what we want to say and how we want to say it should also be a primary concern. If we align all these, then we are assured success in the digital space.”

According to Rivera, entrepreneurs should also be aware of the growing significance of artificial intelligence in our daily lives.

She predicted that generative AI programs and AI, in general, will play a bigger part in developing and implementing marketing strategies, which will be beneficial for entrepreneurs:

“But it’s also important to step in and read what AI is producing. We must make sure that the information we provide to our clients always meets their needs and is beneficial to them.”

“There’s a lot of noise out there, including misinformation and disinformation. To ensure your message cuts through all of that, you need to have a clear and firm message so your audience can see, hear, and respond to it.”

Madel Cervantes, senior digital marketing manager for Araneta City, urged tenants to participate in the company’s rewards program and provided some updates on the loyalty mobile application.

“It keeps all netizens updated on our promos and events, and facilitate transactions for purchases and services. Also, it will reward customers with points for everything they do here at the City of Firsts, with points redeemable for exciting rewards from our partner brands. With this app, we’re fostering an exciting experience in Araneta City, and we want our lessees to be part of it.”

The seminar is one of the many partner initiatives of The City of Firsts into the future, set to celebrate its 70th this year.