Ando stays upbeat despite missing podium

For weightlifter Elreen Ando, not making the podium of the women’s 59-kilogram of the Paris Olympics, is not going to turn her world upside down.

The 26-year-old Ando said she was proud to hit 130kgs in her third and final lift in the clean-and-jerk after struggling to get the job done in her first two attempts.

The Cebu City native finished in sixth place in her second stint in the Summer Games with a total lift of 230kgs, eclipsing her previous lift of 228kgs in the IWF World Cup in Thailand last April.

Her clean-and-jerk of 130kgs is also a new national record as it surpassed the 128kgs lift she did in the World Cup in April.

“I’m still proud of myself even though I wasn’t able to get it in the first and second attempt. At least I got it in the last attempt,” Ando said in an interview.

“My performance wasn’t that bad. I’m still proud of myself because I still improved and got a new Philippine record.”

“I’m happy to get it because I really want to hit that weight for the country.

Ando also thanked Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz for her support during her campaign in this year’s Summer Games.

Diaz is in the French capital as a member of the International Weightlifting Federation Athletes’ Commission.

“Thank you so much Ate (Hidilyn) for the support. I’m happy you’re here to watch us,” Ando said.