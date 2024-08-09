Amaia Skies launches Tower 2

Amaia Land, a housing brand of Ayala Land, Inc., has launched the second and final tower of Amaia Skies Sta. Mesa.

Situated at the corner of Valenzuela St. and V. Mapa Blvd., Amaia Skies Sta. Mesa Tower 2 boasts of a strategic location that will give future residents easy access to major cities like Mandaluyong, Quezon City, San Juan, and the business districts of Makati and Ortigas. Retail stores are conveniently located at the strip of Tower 1.

Tower 2 offers 36 floors of high-rise living with 1,078 studio and one-bedroom units. Designed with functionality in mind, each unit provides ample space for everyday life — dining and living areas, bedroom, bathroom and kitchen.

The development prioritizes the safety and convenience of its residents. A 24-hour security system with strategically placed CCTV cameras ensures constant monitoring of the premises. The Ayala Property Management Corporation further fortifies this by enforcing measures and promptly addressing homeowners’ concerns. Emergency preparedness is also given priority, with all units and common areas equipped with smoke detectors, water sprinklers and back-up power for unforeseen circumstances.

The development offers flexible payment terms and allows financing through its numerous partner banks. Discounts are likewise available for spot cash and early payments. For further ease and convenience, residents may take advantage of online payments and various online customer touchpoints.

Beyond affordability, Amaia Skies Sta. Mesa Tower 2 presents a solid investment opportunity. Its prime location boasts a track record of strong growth potential, ensuring remarkable value appreciation over time. Its proximity to work, schools, transportation hubs, and commercial establishments also makes it a viable option for passive income, with growing rental rates in the area.

Amaia Skies Sta. Mesa Tower 2 is truly where life is. By offering secure, comfortable, and high-quality living spaces at affordable rates, the development aligns itself with the fast-paced life and mobile lifestyle of career-driven individuals.