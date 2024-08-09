Akari aims to keep rolling

Games today:

(Philsports Arena)

1 p.m. — Akari vs Galeries Tower

3 p.m. — Cignal vs Farm Fresh

5 p.m. — Capital1 vs Nxled

Unbeaten Akari seeks to keep its hot streak going when it begins its second round campaign against struggling Galeries Tower in Pool D of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference today at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The Chargers have seen their major offseason roster and coaching shakeup payoff with their franchise-best start following a clean 5-0 sweep of the first round.

Carrying momentum and beaming with confidence, Akari is favored to score another victory over the winless Highrisers when they take center court for the 1 p.m. curtain-raiser of the triple-bill playdate.

Meanwhile, Cignal battles Farm Fresh at 3 p.m. while Capital1 takes on Nxled in the 5 p.m. main game.

Prolific scorer American Oly Okaro has been consistent for the Chargers while locals Ivy Lacsina, Ced Domingo and Grethcel Soltones provide ample backup for the team’s current streak.

Japanese head coach Taka Minowa wants his wards to keep their heads in the game and not take any team lightly.

“We have to prepare well and treat all games the same. We can’t allow ourselves to lose against the bottom three teams (in Pool A) or we’ll waste our opportunity,” Minowa said.

“We just have the game in front of us,” he added.

The Chargers, HD Spikers (4-1) and Solar Spikers (3-2) landed in the top three of Pool B in the opening round. They will be facing the bottom three of Pool A in another round-robin, carryover record format where the top four teams will advance in the knockout quarterfinals.

On the other hand, Pool A top squads Creamline, PLDT and Chery Tiggo — all sporting 4-1 slates — are in Pool C with Pool B bottom three defending champion Petro Gazz (2-3), Choco Mucho (1-4) and Zus Coffee (0-5).

Highrisers Thai import Sutadta Chuewulim will need consistent support from teammates France Ronquillo, Graze Bombita, RJ Doromal, Roselle Baliton, Andrea Marzan and Dimdim Pacres to turn things around.

Cignal eyes to rebound from a 25-15, 17-25, 19-25, 22-25, defeat at the hands of Akari last Tuesday while Farm Fresh (2-3) also wants to get back on the winning track after seeing its two-game win streak snapped.

Capital1 led by scoring record-holder Russian Marina Tushova targets a third straight victory against the Chameleons, who are on a four-game skid after winning their opening game.