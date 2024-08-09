Airport safety, security tackled at meet

The PNP Aviation Security Group (PNP-Avsegroup) led an interagency tabletop exercise on Acts of Unlawful Interference (AUI) Thursday at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City.

Aiming to improve safety and security at Philippine airports, a number of groups participated, including the Office for Transportation Security (OTS), Pasay DRRMO, Parañaque DRRMO, AFP Joint Special Operations Group, PAF 710th Special Operations Wing, Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), Luzon International Premier Airport Development Corp., Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), and the New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC).

PNP-Avsegroup Director PBGen. Christopher N. Abrahano initiated effort as a component of his transformative leadership agenda, the Agenda for Evolutionary Reform Optimization (AERO). Strengthening the unit’s capacity to prevent, prepare for, and quickly respond to any security threat is the main goal of the program.

According to Abrahano, the exercise scenario featured a hijacking incident on a flight from Hong Kong to Clark, Pampanga. Threatening to harm passengers, terrorists compromised the flight and made demands. The wide range of government agency representatives contributed their input according to their respective standard operating procedures.

Attendees aside from Abrahano, were Usec. Crizaldo O. Nieves, administrator, DOTR-OTS; MGen. Ramon A. Ragasa (ret.), NNIC representative; Ma. Lourdes S.J. Reyes, senior assistant general manager, MIAA; Amy Daura M. Gumboc, chief, ATD-Parañaque DRRMO; Michael T. Flores, Training Division chief, Pasay DRRMO; Capt. Teddy G. Quizon PN (ret.), VP Security, PAL; Director Eugenio B. Paguirigan, TSRMS, OTS; PBGen. Florendo C. Quiboven (ret.), OTS; MGen. Manuel V. Sequitin PA (ret.), AGMSES, MIAA; APSupt. Levy R. Jose, chief, MIAA-APD; LTC. Ronron H. Mercado, Director for Operations, PAF; LTC. Carl D. Liwanag, SOJ3 for Operations, AFP-JSOG; and RAdm. Jorge Amba PN (ret.), security manager, PAL Express.

Abrahano noted the event’s success, citing the solid relationship between the government agencies and airport authorities.

He expressed his gratitude to the participants and stressed the importance of measures to maintain the safety and security of passengers, stakeholders and airport users.