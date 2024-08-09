Aid, express

Following typhoon “Carina’s” devastating effects across Metro Manila and Luzon, the SM Group steps up humanitarian efforts through the SM Foundation’s Operation Tulong Express program.

A number of hardest-hit locations in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Bataan, Olongapo City, Pampanga, Rizal and Cavite have received Kalinga Packs from SM employee-volunteers, who have been on the ground since the rains let up.

The foundation has given out over 23,000 Kalinga packs, which include necessary items to help with urgent needs.

SM Supermalls and the Philippine Red Cross collaborated to set up Operation Tulong Express booths as part of a coordinated response.

These booths act as centers for providing affected people with aid and relief supplies.

To better serve the community, SM Malls has expanded its offerings to include free parking for those trapped overnight, free WiFi, and free phone charging stations that enabled them to keep in touch with their families.

Assistance desks have been established at multiple SM Supermalls to furnish vital details and assistance to nearby residences.

Since its inception, SM’s social-welfare initiative has delivered over 800,000 Kalinga Packs nationwide.