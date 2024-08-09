8 barangays in Calatagan ASF infected

Eight barangays in Calatagan in Batangas have reported positive cases of African Swine Fever (ASF), its municipal agricultural office (MAO) said Friday.

These barangays are Balibago, Talisay, Carretunan, Quilitisan, Gulod, Balitoc, Lucsuhin, and Sambungan.

Following this, its MAO temporarily prohibited slaughtering and releasing pigs—dead or alive—from the infected areas.

A total of 229 swine heads have been depopulated in barangays Carretunan and Quilitisan, it added.

Meanwhile, the town of Lobo was placed under a state of calamity after 17 of its 26 barangays were infected with the highly contagious disease affecting pigs and wild boars.

The Department of Agriculture said on Thursday that they expect the arrival of ASF vaccines acquired through emergency procurement by September.

In an earlier statement, the DA said at least 10,000 doses of ASF vaccines might be needed for the emergency response.

In the meantime, industrial limes will be provided to affected hog raisers, while checkpoints will be enforced to prevent the spread of ASF-infected animals.