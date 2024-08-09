2Go refines cargo scan

2GO, the Philippines’ largest end-to-end logistics, transportation, and distribution solutions provider, is commissioning an X-ray machine at 2GO’s Gateway Hub, a significant upgrade that will optimize the movement of goods via air to and from Manila, and various parts of the country.

This will provide businesses with more flexibility in terms of cargo acceptance without compromising delivery deadlines.

The newly installed X-ray machine enables 2GO to extend the cut-off time for cargo acceptance, giving partners additional time to prepare their shipments while still adhering to stringent delivery schedules.

“At 2GO, we are continually seeking ways to innovate and improve our services,” said Faye Alonzo, business unit head of 2GO Forwarding. “The introduction of this state-of-the-art X-ray machine is a testament to our dedication to achieving efficiency and customer satisfaction. We look forward to showcasing our increased flexibility to our partners.”

2GO’s commitment to serving its clients and partners has been recognized by its air-cargo partner, Cebu Pacific Airlines, which named 2GO its Top Domestic Cargo Agent of 2023.

The X-ray technology significantly reduces processing times, allowing for immediate loading and transfer to Cebu Pacific aircraft especially highly sensitive pharmaceutical products, perishables, and temperature-controlled items.

This enhancement not only ensures faster delivery but also improves security measures by thoroughly screening prohibited items, safeguarding the supply chain’s integrity.

In addition to its enhanced air freight capabilities, 2GO offers robust Less than Container Load and Full Container Load shipside services, catering to diverse shipping needs with nationwide reach and reliable schedules.

2GO’s logistical power is complemented by an extensive fleet of trucks that enhance its capabilities on land, alongside its maritime services.

These ongoing upgrades to its fleet and infrastructure reinforce 2GO’s position as the leading logistics provider in the Philippines, supporting the growing e-commerce sector that demands rapid and reliable delivery services.