12 Chinese nationals in online scams nabbed

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has arrested 12 Chinese nationals who were caught in the act of operating online scams and for detaining a worker they had forced to do their illegal bidding.

Arrested were Xie Dong Da, Yang Hang, Yu Shuan, Raymond Lau Lik Wan, Chai Ming How, Zhang Long, Ke Lin Chen, Jiang Ming, Ou Shou Zhou, Li Shi Jie, Wang Chao Jie, and Gan Chang Fu.

A report said they were arrested in Ermita, Manila last 6 August by operatives of the NBI Special Task Force in coordination with the Manila Police District on the strength of a warrant issued by the Manila Regional Trial Court.

Immediately after their arrest, the NBI presented them for inquest for violation of Section 4[b][2] (Computer Related Fraud) of Republic Act 10175; and Articles 263 and 267 (Serious Physical Injuries and Serious Illegal Detention) of the Revised Penal Code.

The operation was conducted after the NBI received information on the activities of the Chinese from a male complainant who claimed he was being forced to work as an online scammer.

The NBI said the complainant refused to do the work so he was beaten by the Chinese.

He was released after paying P300,000 of the P500,000 they had demanded from him.

The NBI said that after he paid up, the complainant was released but was threatened that if he reported the incident to the authorities, he would be killed.