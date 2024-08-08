Villegas feted for bronze finish

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos on Wednesday congratulated Filipino boxer Aira Villegas for winning a bronze medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The First Couple greeted the athlete on two separate Facebook accounts after Villegas got the bronze medal in the women’s 50kg boxing semifinals of the 2024 Paris Olympics, becoming the second Filipino to get a podium finish.

“Congratulations, Aira! That was a knockout performance in your Olympic debut! You made us all proud and are surely an inspiration to young Filipinas,” Marcos wrote in a Facebook post. “Thank you for bringing home the bronze. Mabuhay ka!.”

The First Lady, on the other hand, echoed the President’s sentiments in a separate Facebook post, highlighting the strength and resilience of Filipina athletes.

“Pinays can really pack a punch worthy of an Olympic medal! Congratulations, Aira! You put up a fantastic fight in your Olympic debut. We are all very proud of you and we can’t wait to welcome you home,” Araneta-Marcos said.