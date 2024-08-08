Very floral, always irresistible

Since its creation in 2020, Irresistible has never ceased to share its bright, magnetic trail. In 2024, Givenchy’s most radiant fragrance unites in a liberating dance through its expressive vitality. The Irresistible wave continues to unfurl on a larger scale, where letting go leads to self-assertion.

More daring than ever, the new Eau de Parfum Very Floral reveals fervently free femininity. That of the body bounding with fervor and elation. The dance is confident, determined. Unstoppable.

A sunny, asserted reinterpretation of the iconic Irresistible bottle, the new Eau de Parfum Very Floral’s case has a sleek silhouette. Its crystal-clear glass comes with new prismatic facets, unveiling an utterly mesmerizing intense pink scent. It comes with a pearly-white background box that highlights the intensely bright fragrance.

Caroline Dumur joins the iconic trio of master perfumers Fanny Bal, Anne Flipo and Dominique Ropion to start a new sensual, floral and captivating olfactory chapter that is addictive.

The Essential Laboratoire Monique Rémy rose is combined, for the first time, with a Centifolia rose absolute from Grasse. This signature duo with intense, textured facets blends perfectly with a white flower bouquet. The latter releases the radiant, sunny notes of a Madagascar ylang-ylang heart and an Indian Sambac jasmine absolute.

The ever more elegant Eau de Parfum Irresistible Very Floral radiates enchanting femininity, thus becoming the perfume no one can resist.

More empowered and daring than ever, Fran Summers embodies the emancipating values of the Eau de Parfum Very Floral Irresistible.

In a new ad visual shot by photographer Tom Schirmacher, this bewitchingly charismatic muse has a determined look and attitude. She is wearing a black Givenchy dress from the 2023 Spring-Summer collection, in contrast with her platinum blond hair and translucent skin. Her entrancing, clearly couture aura and charm belong to the distinctive world of Irresistible, where the black 4G logo stands out against a pink background.