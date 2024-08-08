Unregistered luncheon meat seized

Police seized P3.25 million worth of unregistered luncheon meat during a raid on a warehouse in Taguig City last Wednesday.

The Southern Police District’s Special Operations Unit, in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, served a search warrant on a warehouse inside the Veterans Center.

Authorities arrested four people and are hunting three others in connection with the illegal sale of the food products.

Those arrested were identified as alias Angelica, the business owner; alias Kristine, the cashier/secretary; alias Mhar and alias Joey, the warehousemen. All four were read their rights but declined to comment.

Seized during the operation were 1,355 boxes of unregistered luncheon meat valued at P3.25 million, marked money and sales receipts.

The raid was conducted in coordination with the District Intelligence Division, National Intelligence Support Group National Capital Region, Taguig Police Substation 2, and the Food and Drug Administration’s Field Regulatory Operations Office and Regulatory Enforcement Unit.

Charges for violating Republic Act 9711, or the Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009, will be filed against the suspects.