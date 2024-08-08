UK Prime Minister Starmer vows to combat far-right riots

By Jessica Howard-Johnston with Joe Jackson in London

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has committed to intensifying efforts to quell the escalating far-right riots across England and Northern Ireland. In response to ongoing unrest, Starmer announced plans for an emergency meeting with senior ministers and police leaders to address potential disturbances in the coming days. He emphasized that the criminal justice system would continue to act swiftly, with nearly 500 arrests made so far and convictions being pursued.

The violence, triggered by misinformation about a recent knife attack in Southport, has led to widespread attacks on mosques and migrant facilities. In Northern Ireland, disturbances in Belfast have been exacerbated by pro-UK loyalist paramilitaries, resulting in five arrests and injuries to a police officer. In England, police have reported nearly 500 arrests and several new convictions, while anti-racism protests have offered a peaceful counterpoint to the chaos.

Starmer's proactive measures include deploying 6,000 specialist police officers and addressing misinformation that has fueled the riots. As the unrest continues, the UK government is focused on restoring order and addressing the root causes of the violence, while communities and law enforcement work together to ensure safety and stability.

(Source: CNBC and Agence France-Presse)