The search ain’t over

And just like that, the Paris Olympic Games are about to roll down the curtains.

And just like that, the quest for an Olympic gold medal in boxing took another devastating blow after the five-man team is going home with two — yes, just two — bronze medals.

It’s been almost a century since the Philippines sent boxers to the Olympics and until now, that elusive gold continues to evade us.

Before Paris opened its doors to the world almost two weeks ago, the boxing team was oozing with confidence.

Along with the celebrated Eumir Marcial, who got the bronze in Tokyo, the squad was parading two silver medalists in Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio. Rounding up the Paris assault team were Hergie Bacyadan and Aira Villegas.

When the smoke had cleared, three had fallen by the wayside: Marcial, Paalam and Bacyadan.

Villegas, an Olympic debutant, surprisingly, got the bronze, while Petecio, favored to go all the way to the top, had to settle for the bronze after getting ambushed by another Summer Games newbie, Julia Szeremata of Poland in the semis.

Of course, I must admit that there were a couple of fights where we should have been declared the winner.

Paalam should have been declared winner against Australian Charlie Senior.

That fight was one of the Paris Games’ major blackeyes.

If people criticize scoring in the pro ranks, they should also see the brand of judging in the Olympics.

Anyway, the failure for the nth time of boxing to finally hit the jackpot is a crystal-clear sign that there is something wrong within the system.

Consider this: The Philippines is among the greatest nations in boxing.

The first Asian world champion was Pancho Villa, who was world flyweight king in the 1920s.

Then, there’s Flash Elorde, and of course, the king of all kings, Manny Pacquiao.

We have produced Hall of Famers and continue to roll out high-quality fighters from the assembly line and yet, we are still looking for that somebody who have what it takes to strike gold.

Well, there could be a few factors why we can’t produce Olympic boxing champions.

There’s the matter of recruitment.

The Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines should come up with a program that would convince a young kid being groomed for Olympic stardom not to get lured into turning pro.

That’s hard to do since the temptation is strong to leave the amateur ranks in favor of the pros.

But do you know that countless Filipino world champions used to be amateur stars?

Jerwin Ancajas is one fine example. John Riel Casimero is also another guy who made waves before entering the punch-for-pay leagues.

The list goes on and on and on. Ex-world champs Gerry Peñalosa, Malcolm Tunacao and Rodel Mayol, all from Cebu, had sparkling credentials in the amateurs.

So, it is the job of boxing officials not only to look for fine talent in the grassroots but keep them glued on the amateur program.

If that can’t be done, it will be another uphill task when Los Angeles gets its turn to host the 2028 Games.